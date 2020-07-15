The National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will, later today, respond to certain comments by Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana B, as Mr Boakye is popularly known, has in a press conference on Monday, claimed the NDC was out of touch with reality, questioning its record on youth development.

According to him, the NPP had a better record when it comes to youth development in the country than the NDC and dared the opposition party to prove him wrong.

Mr Boakye listed some 60 youth development programmes implemented by President Akufo-Addo and challenged the NDC to also list some youth development programmes it introduced under the John Mahama Administration.

The press briefing, aside responding to the comments made by Mr Boakye will also focus on the on-going registration exercise as well as what the NDC Youth Wing calls the ‘failed’ Akufo-Addo presidency.

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Adabraka National Headquarters of the NDC from 8:30 pm.