The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has broken its silence on the body of a Rwandan official that was reported to have gone missing.

The Hospital has explained that the man’s body wasn’t actually at the facility’s morgue.

Emmanuel Twagirayezu died on July 9 while receiving treatment at the hospital, having contracted the coronavirus.

The deceased was said to be a medical director in the East African country.

It was reported that the man’s family could not locate his body when they went to the hospital, suspecting the man had been buried without their knowledge.

But management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has denied the allegations.

The hospital in a statement said the body was in their custody.

“Management wishes to state that the body was available at the hospital’s mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s family.

“However, the body has since been released from our Mortuary for the necessary burial arrangements,” the statement issued on Tuesday read in part.

