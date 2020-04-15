Family of musician, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, whose family died at the Ridge Hospital is alleging the hospital might give them a false autopsy report.

ALSO READ:

This comes after doctors and nurses, who cared for the late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour said to have died of coronavirus, all tested negative.

A statement signed by a family member, Andrews Afranie, said their suspicion has been heightened following the refusal by the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH) to give them the autopsy report.

“We also find it strange that the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, through that press statement deliberately sought to paint a picture that makes it appear that our late father died from the dreaded COVID-19 and needlessly exposed people along the line.

“The statement issued by the GARH stated categorically that the deceased tested positive ‘after his death’. Does it mean that he did not test positive before his death? Does it mean that he was only tested after his death?” the statement copied to Adomonline.com said.

Below is the full statement: