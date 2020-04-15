A 24-year-old mechanic apprentice was confirmed dead in a motorbike accident that occurred at Akyempim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

The body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital morgue for autopsy.

An investigator at the Motor Transport and Traffic Department at Tarkwa, Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said that at about 2200 hours, Nana Hayford, now deceased, was riding Haojin motorbike with registration number M-20-WT 286 from Takoradi towards Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.

Chief Inspector Osei said on reaching a section of the road at Akyempim, the deceased ran into a stationary earth-moving equipment belonging to Asabea Engineering construction Limited.

He stated that the deceased sustained severe head injury and was conveyed to the Tarkwa Municipal hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.