Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid, has made a loud return after going silent on social media for some weeks.

The musician’s new look caught the attention of fans and other celebrities who couldn’t help but praise the artiste.

Wizkid was captured with a grown and curled hair; two ear piercings; encrusted diamond teeth and some bling chains to complement his look.

The Show You The Money hitmaker says he feels amazing with his new look and display of wealth which to him is a sign of love and blessings in his life.

Watch video below: