A new video online has captured Ghanaian rapper, Reggie Rockstone, in an argument with his wife and business partner, Zilla Limann.

While on their normal ‘Waakye’ daily errands, she asked her husband about some nude photos of another lady she saw on his phone.

In what may seem an episode of a day in their lives, the wife confessed she saw the photos three days ago but wanted to see if Reggie would speak to it.

However, she checked again on Tuesday morning and realised they were still there but surprised Reggie justified a model seeking to feature in his music video sent the photos to him.

Remorseful Reggie explained he forgot but she argued it was because he was enjoying the viewing pleasure of the photos.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video below: