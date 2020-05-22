The Rockstone family has got netizens gushing over their love as Reggie Rockstone’s wife is captured dropping bars of her husband’s rap song.

The duo, who were twinning in outfit, were captured in their car, jamming to one of the artiste’s hip-pop songs in a jolly manner.

Zilla Limman was the centre of attention with her lips moving non-stop and her action mimicking that of a hardcore rapper.

This affirms Mr Rockstone’s claims that his wife is very supportive and has been his pillar since their union 18 years ago.

Meanwhile, the couple are expected to bless audiences with their presence on Joy Prime for a life-changing interview on their success journey.