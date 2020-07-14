Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has released yet another lovely photo of her daughter as she continues showing close-up photos of the baby without showing her face.

In a photo, she showed off how quickly her baby’s hair had grown just two months after her birth.

The photo, posted on her Instagram page, shows the adorable with a lot of curly hair as if she was an adult.

READ ALSO:

She made sure that though she keeps posting photos of the daughter, the baby’s face is kept out of social media.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “@queenafiaschwarzenegger were u this hairy when u were 2 months old? .. please oo, @nana_akua_nhyira_ said I should ask u.”

The photo of baby Nhyira has got several celebrities drooling over how fast her hair had grown and looking curly just under two months.