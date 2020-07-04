Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has responded to criticisms about her copying Nana Ama McBrown.

Some people have been questioning why she is copying how actress McBrown is promoting her daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah.

But in a chat with Zion Felix, the ‘Baby Mama’ producer said there is nothing wrong with that.

She indicated that actress McBrown is her role model and she won’t be ashamed to copy or learn anything from her. She admitted that she is copying the style of the popular actress—and she is proud to copy her.

She revealed she had been looking up to her for a long time. According to her, actress McBrown was the next person she called after she spoke with the father of her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira on phone.

She described her mother and senior colleague, actress McBrown as a lovely person. The outspoken actress further told her critics to give her a break.