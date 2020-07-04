Fans cannot keep calm over beautiful photos of Dancehall artiste, Samini‘s little daughter which have popped up on the internet.

The four photos, sighted on Instagram, captured the ‘Forefather’ of Highgrade Family serve some fatherly goals as he held the cute little girl in his arms.

Two of the photos saw the adorable little girl flaunt her natural Afro hair as the others captured her in twist braids.

Father and daughter were pictured bonding with smiles as they donned all-white attires

Watch the photos below: