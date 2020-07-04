Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo and son, have apologised to Ghanaians over their naked birthday photoshoot.

Akuapem Poloo, in the early hours of June 30, 2020, set social media buzzing with a photo she posted to mark her son’s 7th birthday.

Her decision to post such a photo, according to her, was to commemorate the day she was naked in the labour ward as she delivered her son.

The controversial actress in the video maintained she had no bad intentions for sharing an unclad photo of herself talking to her son on his birthday.

MORE:

The heartwarming Instagram video was captioned: “Please accept my apology.”

She called on her son to also tell Ghanaians something on her behalf.

The seven-year-old boy pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive his mum, saying: “Please forgive my mummy. She is a good person.”

Watch the video below: