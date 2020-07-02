Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has earned herself an ambassadorial deal amid the controversies that have greeted her son’s viral birthday photo.

The controversial actress has been in the news for days amid attacks for posting a nude photo with her son to mark his 7th birthday.

Her action had sparked a wide moral debate on social media over what effect she could have on her youngster.

ALSO READ:

In the midst of it all, she has expressed her appreciation to God, adding God is still faithful no matter what.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her video of herself announcing her new ambassadorial deal with a beauty product company.

Watch the video below: