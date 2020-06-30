Embattled Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has apologised for posting a picture of herself naked with her seven-year-old son.

According to her, she tried to send a message to all about the need for children not run away from their naked mothers but rather cloth them.

“I’m sorry,” she said following criticisms that she violated the rights of the innocent boy, a development that has attracted the attention of Child Rights International.

When she posted the picture, she said she went naked to celebrate her son’s big day because she gave birth to him with no clothes on.

She said this on Instagram:

Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46am Sunday Haha I still remember this date paa because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out🙉🙉🙉 you were soo good to me. I gave birth with no complication, no cute no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me🤔 always remember that I love you👩‍❤️‍👨 I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mum who brought you to life.

