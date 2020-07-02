An unlicensed Chinese factory, Everyday Manufacturing Limited, has been closed down by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for recycling government textbooks into toiletries.

The discovery of the company’s conduct followed a tip-off and thorough investigation that found the firm guilty of the act.

The Counterintelligence Unit of the GRA found that the factory located in the Awutu Senya Constituency in the Central Region has been engaging in the illegal act for the past six years.

The manager, salesman and Ghanaian interpreter of the company were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service but are currently on police inquiry bail.

Head of the Task Force, Henry Bradford Sam, said the company had committed several tax and criminal offences including tax evasion, failure to issue the Commissioner-General invoice and destroying government property.

We are going to estimate cost of the exercise books and textbooks and other raw materials used for producing the toilet-rolls. we are also going to impose not less than 75 percent of taxes assessed as penalty; that is for Tax Evasion, he said.

We are also looking at failure to issue the Commissioner-General’s Invoice; as well as not keeping and maintaining records, and that also constitutes an offence. So, we are looking at these offences which amount to impeding tax administration and evading payment of lawful taxes. The police will also look at other criminal offences and associated government property that has been destroyed due to their actions, and deal with them accordingly, he added.