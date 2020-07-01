Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has responded to critics who attacked her for posting a nude photo with her son to mark his 7th birthday.

Her action had sparked a wide moral debate on social media over what effect she could have on her youngster.

Consequently, as the heat from the jabs intensified, Poloo granted an interview where she explained she was not completely naked but netizens wouldn’t buy the explanation.

She, however, is unperturbed by the social media rants as she dropped more nude photos of some celebrities to justify her choice of photoshoot which she described in an apology video as ‘artistic impression’.

Her latest post suggests the trolls she received were based on her cultural setting, after suggesting Westerners post similar photos and get hailed for exhibiting “motherly love”.

She posted nude photos of singer Ciara who was also in one photo naked with her son and another, in a nude maternity photoshoot.

To silent critics the more, Akuapem Poloo posted a more ‘decent’ photo of herself and son, to thank well-wishers who made her son’s birthday memorable.

