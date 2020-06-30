Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has gone completely naked to celebrate her son’s 7th birthday.

According to her, she went naked to celebrate her son’s big day because she gave birth to him with no clothes on.

READ ALSO:

Akuapem Poloo now ‘pure water’ seller

DKB kisses Akuapem Poloo at her birthday bash [Video]

Check out Akuapem Poloo’s amazing birthday photos

In a photo on Instagram with her posing naked and holding her son’s hands, she wrote:

Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46am Sunday Haha I still remember this date paa because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out🙉🙉🙉 you were soo good to me. I gave birth with no complication, no cute no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me🤔 always remember that I love you👩‍❤️‍👨 I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mum who brought you to life.

———————————————————

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU @sonof_poloo