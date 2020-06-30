Child Rights International (CRI) has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over socialite, Akuapem Poloo’s naked photo with her son.

Akuapem Poloo, in the early hours of June 30, 2020, set social media buzzing with a photo she posted to mark her son’s 7th birthday.

Her decision to post such a photo, according to her, was to commemorate the day she was naked in the labour ward as she delivered her son.

However, Executive Director of CRI, Bright Appiah, in a letter, has described the act as a violation of the Welfare Principle of the Children’s ACT and abuse of the child’s right to privacy and dignity.

He has, therefore, called on the CID to investigate the matter.

Read the full statement below: