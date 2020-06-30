The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously voted for the cancellation of the 2019/2020 football season.

The 12-member council led by FA Chairman, Kurt Okraku after hours of deliberation opted to conclude the season due to coronavirus pandemic which had halted all football activities since mid-March.

The country’s football governing body were hoping to resume football behind closed doors but President Akufo Addo has extended the ban on contact sports until July 31.

The development leaves the Ghana FA no option than to cancel the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the Women’s League.

This is the third year in a row Ghana football has not completed a full season.

The 2018 season was halfway in when the Anas expose resulted in the cancellation of football in the country.

In 2019, the Normalisation Committee did not organise a league campaign, instead of organising a special competition to select representatives for Africa.

Details soon! — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 30, 2020

No information has however been given on the declaration of champions and whether teams will be relegated at this point.

Consequently, Ghana’s representatives for next season’s CAF inter-club competitions are yet to be declared.