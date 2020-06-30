To wish her son a happy birthday, actress Akuapem Poloo decided to strip in front of her son to send him a “deep” message.

The post has since garnered comments from all over social media.

The video vixen is being bashed and praised simultaneously on the digital platform after her gesture on June 20, 2020 on Instagram.

According to some Ghanaians, Akuapem Poloo’s caption was apt and touching but didn’t require such a photo to tell the story.

Other users like jux_mhee typed: I didn’t understand the picture till I read the Caption. @akuapem_poloo this is the best🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.

Check out another reaction on social media below: