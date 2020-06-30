A man, identified as Sarki Suleiman, has taken to social media to narrate the heartbreaking story of his aunt who had been childless for nine years after marriage.

He explained God finally blessed the family with children as she delivered triplets amid mixed feelings.

After announcing the delivery as he gave thanks to God on Twitter, congratulatory messages poured in for the family.

“So after almost nine years of marriage and no child, my aunt just gave birth to triplets, God is amazing, mothers-in-law should do better,” the tweet read.

However, the joy of the family and well-wishers was short-lived as the mother passed on hours after her delivery.

Suleiman, responding to another congratulatory message, tweeted: “But she died this morning.”

The congratulations have since turned into consolations and encouragements as tweeps urge him to take care of the beautiful angels left behind.

Read the posts below:

I love to read such stories. God is Great. Glory to his name. — Kuyet Joshua (@kuyetj) June 26, 2020

God you blessed aunty Altine with triplets just to take her away from us?? 💔😭😭😭😭😭 God why?? — SARKI_SULIEMAN (@Sir_Dongizle) June 26, 2020