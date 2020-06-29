The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has put in place measures to prioritise vulnerable persons in the registration exercise which begins tomorrow, June 30, 2020.

According to the Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensa, Persons With Disabilities, pregnant women and nursing mothers as well as the aged, that is persons above 60, can directly go to the district offices of the EC to register rather than queue to be registered.

Alternatively, they can print out the registration form, fill it and submit it to the district offices or registration centres.

Mrs Mensa made the disclosure in a press briefing on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Registration for vulnerable persons commences on Thursday.