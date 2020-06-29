The Western North Region branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said they will never be timid for Ivorians to elect Members of Parliament for them.

Addressing the press at a conference, the Regional Communications Director, Felix Foster Ackah, said the region has nine districts and out of these five districts share a border with Ivory Coast.

He revealed that with intelligence gathered at the regional level, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), despite campaigning against the compilation of the new register, have plans to still infiltrate the new register with foreigners from neighbouring countries.

He alleged that the opposition NDC has paid agents to transport Ivorians through unapproved routes such as Sewum Niwuenti, Bongoso, Boinso, Motoso, Akaatiso, Pillar 34, Tepakrom, Brebre, Plywood, Ahimakrom, Africa, Toryafie, Gyato and many others.

He added that the NPP shall resist any diabolic attempt by the NDC to infiltrate the electoral roll with foreigners whether within or outside.

“We are sending this caution to them that they should, as a matter of urgency, drop that agenda now, because we are well prepared as a party in the region to resist this with all our might.

“Again, we are appealing to our neighbouring brothers and sisters both within and outside the country not to allow themselves to be used by the incompetent NDC to execute this unpatriotic agenda against the State,” he added.

The District Immigration Commander, John Stephen Yidana, told Adom News that since the borders have been closed they are not going to allow even Ghanaians outside the country to register.

He also cautioned that recalcitrant ones would be dealt with in accordance to the law.