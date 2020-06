Actress Juliet Ibrahim has been captured in the latest video flaunting a new Rolls Royce vehicle and a new plush apartment.

The actress, who seems to be enjoying life to the fullest, was spotted driving the white Rolls Royce around town.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of her jamming in the new vehicle she described as her new baby and her new apartment.

Her social media announcement has attracted congratulatory messages from her industry colleagues as well as followers.