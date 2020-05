Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has hinted of the tough skin she has developed making her unbothered about the comments of people.

According to her, she has passed that stage in her life when she used to get hurt over what people say.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of herself in a black bodycon dress posing on a wooden bridge as she looked away.

ALSO READ:

Sh captioned it: “To be honest, I don’t care what people think of me. Mosquitoes find me attractive!”

Read the post below: