Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the ex-husband of Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and son of Ghanaian pastor and philanthropist, Safo Kantanka, has celebrated his beautiful wife, Zainab Bonkano, with stunning photos and a video on her birthday.

Today, Wednesday 20, 2020, marks the birthday of his wife, who is popularly known as Hajia Bonkano.

To mark the special occasion, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Group, took to social media to display his affection.

He dropped 10 photos and a video on top:

READ ALSO: