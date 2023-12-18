Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim has shared an adorable video of her son, Jayden Safo’s growth to celebrate his birthday on December 17.

The actress on her official Instagram page wrote a heartfelt message to her son as she prayed for God’s blessings upon his life.

“My son @jaydenksafo is officially a teenager. My baby is all grown now. God bless you son. May the good Lord bless you and I pray for long life, God’s grace, prosperity, wealth and good health all the days of your life. IJN Amen” she wrote.

Jayden is the only child from Juliet’s marriage to Kwadwo Safo Jnr. which lasted between 2010–2014.

