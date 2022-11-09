Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has shared her frustration over the high cost of living in Ghana since the beginning of the year.

Commenting on statistics that Ghana is the most expensive West African country, she stated that the situation is not a joke and it’s about time the authorities woke up to their duty.

Juliet compared the Cedi to the Naira and Dollar and the results left her bewildered at how a once strong economy is facing a downturn.

Someone driving a car of 3.0 / 3.5 fills their fuel tank to use within 5-7 days with fuel worth 1300/1400 cedis.

Currently, $100 = 1,400 cedis

Even in USA, to fuel the same type of car can and will NEVER cost that much!

Yet we are all going through the same economic crisis. — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

She justified that her thread of tweets are not politically inclined, but she is a concerned citizen who is affected by the economic crisis.

The actress fears the situation is likely not to go back to normal anytime soon, for which she offered prayers for the citizens to survive the heat.

She called for prayers for Ghana and she believes it is time to strategise and focus on multiple streams of income to increase the standard of living.

