Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has shared her frustration over the high cost of living in Ghana since the beginning of the year.
Commenting on statistics that Ghana is the most expensive West African country, she stated that the situation is not a joke and it’s about time the authorities woke up to their duty.
Juliet compared the Cedi to the Naira and Dollar and the results left her bewildered at how a once strong economy is facing a downturn.
She justified that her thread of tweets are not politically inclined, but she is a concerned citizen who is affected by the economic crisis.
The actress fears the situation is likely not to go back to normal anytime soon, for which she offered prayers for the citizens to survive the heat.
She called for prayers for Ghana and she believes it is time to strategise and focus on multiple streams of income to increase the standard of living.
