Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, has said the Black Stars are capable of playing in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup if they get the needed support.

After a poor showing in the 2014 Mundial in Brazil and failing to make it to the last edition in Russia, Ghana has returned to the global showpiece for the fourth time.

The Black Stars, who will hope for a better and improved performance, have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana, who are heading to the 22nd edition of the Mundial as the lowest-ranked team, has been tipped not to go beyond the group phase.

However, Paintsil, who played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup, implored the players to approach the tournament game by game.

According to the former West Ham and Fulham right back, the team has what it takes to play in the semifinals but has called on Ghanaians to unite and support the playing body.

“As an experienced ex-international, I will urge the players to take one game at a time. Despite having some history with Uruguay, we have two other teams to play in the group, so I think we should take it game by game,” he told GNA.

“Black Stars can go far, we have been there several times and we have the experience. We deserve to get to the semi-finals or final. I believe coming together to support and believe in the boys can motivate them,” he added.

Ghana will open camp on November 10 before Otto Addo names his final 26-man squad on November 14.

The Black Stars will play a test game against Switzerland on November 17 before heading to Doha on November 19.