Bono Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye, says he is not surprised by the Supreme Court‘s dismissal of his case against some parliamentarians who received ‘double salaries.’

According to him, the ruling is not the end for him because he has the option of using another forum rather than the Supreme Court.

“The other forum means that we have the opportunity to file our process at the High Court or we can still come to the Supreme Court for another relief, not for interpretation but an enforcement of the payment made to the MPs and Ministers,” he said after the proceedings.

The court, presided over by Justice Nene Amegatcher, on Wednesday dismissed the case against Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Alhassan Azong, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, Eric Opoku and Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo.

Others included Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe, Cudjoe Ghansah and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.

Abronye DC argued that their actions are inconsistent with the constitution, stating that per Article 98 of the Constitution, the practice is unconstitutional, null and void.

He, therefore, wanted the Apex Court to declare the payment a violation of the constitution and issue an order to compel the MPs to refund the alleged double salaries paid to them.

Justice Amegatcher in his ruling said “after carefully reviewing and hearing counsel in open court, we agree that our jurisdiction has not been properly invoked. The articles referred to require no interpretation.”

But to Abronye, that is not a big deal, adding he is going to put his house in order and come back.

“Either we are coming back to the Supreme Court for enforcement and not an interpretation or we go to the High Court to seek relief that the payments were illegal,” he stated.

Abronye was convinced he will not give up on the case since the court did not say he is not entitled to the relief but to go to a proper forum.

