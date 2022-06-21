Four first-term Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are alleged to have received double salaries.

The accused MPs are said to have failed to refund overpaid salaries to state coffers months after notification by the Controller and Accountant General.

The MPs in question are Sylvester Tetteh of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro who has allegedly pocketed ¢131,000, MP for Pru West, Stephen Jalulah who has allegedly pocketed ¢119,000 and MP for Kintampo South, Alexander Gyan allegedly received ¢119,000.

The last legislator is the MP for Salaga North, Alhassan Iddi who allegedly took ¢42,000.

However, the MP for Salaga North, has refunded his overpaid amount.

Per a release by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), they collected the salaries of former CEOs and DCEs, respectively.

This is in addition to their current salaries as MPs.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability says the MPs in question cannot be blamed entirely.

“As we speak there are some Members of Parliament who were former DCEs whose accounts still kept recording payment of salaries as DCEs and also as MPs and you could see from the document that the Auditor General has asked them to refund them.

“It is very difficult to blame the MPs involved.”

“This is a payroll management problem. There is a huge discrepancy in our payroll system and there must be a pragmatic step to address this anomaly,” Mensah Thompson, Executive Director for ASEPA, said in a media interview.