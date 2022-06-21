A popular Nigerian Facebook evangelist, Patience Otene has apologized to her followers for having a child out of wedlock.

Taking to social media, Evangelist Otene revealed that she welcomed a baby one month ago.

Despite preaching on the need for chastity, she said she was ashamed she could not live by example, while urging her followers not to be discouraged.

She wrote:

I HAVE A BABY. Yes you read it right and my baby is a month old today. Am I now married? NO.

Does GOD approve of what I have done? Definitely NO, (God’s word on this is very clear and can not be changed)

Does the Bible approve of this? Definitely NO. Would I advise another person to do as I have done? Definitely NO. Did I plan it to happen this way, Definitely NO

I have gone through the toughest of times in the past months and I’ll tell you for sure that staying in GOD’S will is the best

To those who will feel discouraged considering the fact that I am someone who put up godly contents of what one should do and not do, I am truly sorry,

Please do not lose your faith in GOD because of me or what has happened instead let your faith in GOD be strengthened as GOD’S way is the only and best way to do it,

While I am struggling with my spiritual life at the moment, I ask you pray for me in this season as it’s all I really need in this season. Thank you.