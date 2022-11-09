Some pupils in Ghana’s public basic schools say their mates have now taken over teaching duties to make up for the absence of teachers.

According to a class three pupil who spoke to JoyNews, her seniors in basic four have taken over teaching duties.

“Yesterday, we learnt how to read the English language. Our teachers were not around so our seniors in class four taught us,” she told JoyNews’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko.

Three teacher unions – GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT – declared an indefinite strike on Friday, November 4.

Among other issues, the teachers are unhappy about the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

They say he does not know much about the sector. Their industrial action, is therefore, to force government to revoke his appointment.

Talks between the government and the unions broke down yesterday leaving the pupils without teachers for a third straight day.

JoyNews monitoring revealed that many children are either idling about in school or are simply roaming the streets.

On Tuesday, engagement between government and the unions hit a deadlock, leaving the National Labour Commission (NLC) as the only hope of resolving the issue.

The Commission will meet with the teacher unions to attempt a solution.

Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wereko Brobbey, says the fate of 6 million students hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, says he is hopeful the teachers will be available for the talks but unable to tell what the outcome will be.

“I am hopeful that they will appear as well as all the other parties but as to the outcome of the meeting I will be unable to determine because that will depend on the various parties,” he said.

However, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee, Clement Apaak, wants government to heed the calls of the aggrieved teacher unions and revoke the appointment of the new Director-General, Dr Nkansah.