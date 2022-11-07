A former Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, is confident that the Black Stars has equal chance of reaching the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In less than 13 days, the West African powerhouse will return to the Mundial after missing out on the last edition hosted in Russia, 2018.

After three appearances at the world cup tournament, their best performance came during South Africa, 2010 after exiting in the quarter final stage.

However, Sannie believes the team has the quality to make the semi-finals only if they escape the likes of Brazil in the tournament.

“I’m very much convinced about our chances,” he said on Asempa FM Utlimate Sports Show.

“If you look at the team currently, Otto Addo has been able to create a competition among the players and every position now has three players competing for the playing spot.

“I hope that Brazil does not come on the way and if that happens, the Black Stars can play in the semi-final. I am convinced about that because we have the quality,” he added.

The Black Stars will take on Switzerland in a friendly before opening their world cup campaign against Portugal on November 24.