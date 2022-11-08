Ghana defender, Stephan Kofi Ambrosius, has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup with an injury.

The promising defender sustained a thigh injury during Karlsruher SC’s defeat to Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga II over the weekend.

Ambrosius enjoyed the entire duration of their 4-1 home loss to Holstein Kiel in the German second-tier league. However, he left the pitch in pain with a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old confirmed his unavailability to represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in an Instagram post that he will be out for several few weeks after undergoing a scan earlier today.

Stephan Ambrosius

“Very annoying 😖 unfortunately I will cancel the next games, thank you for the numerous recovery wishes!,” he said.

“I wish my team @karlsruhersc and the national team @ghana_fa_official good luck for the upcoming tasks🍀❤️ Very frustrating😖 unfortunately I’ll be missing the next games.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes! I wish my club @karlsruhersc and the national team @ghana_fa_official all the best on their upcoming tasks 🍀❤️.”

The highly-rated centre-back, who announced his decision to switch international allegiance from Germany to play for Ghana in August, is yet to make his debut appearance for the four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Ambrosius has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Karlsruher SC this season so far.

Ghana will open camp on November 10 with Otto Addo expected to name his final 26-man squad on November 14.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.