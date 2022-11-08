Two lines were all she needed to vent and she did so on her new single, ‘Loaded’.

Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage, dropped her new song at midnight featuring break-out talent, Asake.

It was a cocktail of Nigerian alté and an amapiano fusion.

This comes a year after the 42-year-old songstress battled with a leak of her sex tape which caused a public uproar.

It appears this song was all she needed to hit back at critics who had tied her down to that one moment in her timeline.

After Asake’s delivery track’s opening verse, Tiwa jumps in.

“Sex tape o’le baye mi je, igbadun kekere yen, Na who never f*&k, hands in the air,” portions of her verse said.

The award-winning singer, per this line, says she won’t allow the October 2021 incident to mar her career trajectory.

The second part of that line was inspired by Black Sherif’s famous line on Kweku The Traveller.

She employs that bar as a way to demonstrate how much of her mistakes she is willing to own as human as she is.

There is an additional 10-second skit with the song’s official video to drum home the essence of this angle alone.

The highly anticipated video was directed by TG Omari.