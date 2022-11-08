Management of Rapid Bus Transit Services, popularly known as Ayalolo, is rallying the public to choose their service.

According to them, the state initiated public transport is cheaper than private commercial transport known in local parlance as ‘trotro’.

Head of Operations at Ayalolo, Charles Annan, made the call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He indicated that, in the wake of the increasing price of fuel, commuters must be tactical in their spending, hence the decision to offer low fares.

Mr Annan said they took the decision in the public interest though they also buy fuel at pump price.

“Government does not subsidise fuel for us; we buy it at pump price but our fares are cheap so people should use Ayalolo,” he added.

Mr Annan hinted of plans by government to introduce some services to bring some respite to Ghanaians.