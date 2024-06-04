The 2024 flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that Ghana is not exempt from global economic hardships.

According to him, the current economic challenges are part of a worldwide phenomenon affecting many countries, including Ghana.

Speaking during a meeting with the clergy in the Central Region as part of his campaign tour, Dr Bawumia reassured that the government is committed to alleviating the difficulties faced by Ghanaians.

He highlighted the administration’s ongoing efforts to address the economic issues and improve the situation for the country’s citizens.

Dr Bawumia aimed at providing context to the economic struggles, urging the public to understand that these challenges are not unique to Ghana but are being experienced globally.

“It is very clear that the cost of living has gone up across the world. Even when I was in Canada just a few weeks ago, there were similar complaints. There has been a major increase in the cost of living, and global inflation has increased five-fold, so there is a problem,” he stated.