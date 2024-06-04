A communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Bediako has said pollsters should also be blamed for electoral violence in Ghana.

According to him, predictions by pollsters and political analysts sometimes incite supporters of political parties.

Nana Bediako in an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues Monday, said people are quick to point hands at politicians when the subject of electoral violence comes up.

“The pollsters who predict victory for parties ahead of election should also be blamed for election violence because their predictions affect followers of the parties in a positive or negative way,” he told show host, Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

Electoral violence in Ghana has led to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

This has become a major headache of the citizenry, election observers, security agencies and some political parties who have proposed immediate actions to deal with the phenomenon.

But Nana Bediako who is also a private legal practitioner has suggested that if possible, pollsters must be banned from predicting electoral outcomes.

“The IGP was bold to stop prophesies on 31st night with view that, such prophesies have negative impact or cause fear and panic. I think he should look at pollsters too,” he added.

