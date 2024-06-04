The senior national team, the Black Stars, will leave for Bamako today, Tuesday, June 4, for their third match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

The team has been training intensively in Accra for the past four days to prepare for this crucial match.

The game will be held at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, with a kick-off time of 19:00 on Thursday, June 6.

Ghana aims to bounce back after a mixed start in their qualifying campaign. They began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi but then faced a surprising 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The Black Stars are currently 4th in Group I with three points and are looking to improve their standing with a victory against Mali, which would greatly enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

After the match against Mali, Ghana will play the Central African Republic in their fourth qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.