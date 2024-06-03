The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Addah, has said it will not be out of place for the court to allow a live telecast of the proceedings in the ambulance procurement case considering the heightened public interest.

In recent times, the judiciary has granted a similar request made by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to allow television coverage of the court proceedings on the suits brought against the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Following the controversy around the ambulance procurement case involving the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP has written to request for a live coverage of the subsequent proceedings has been done in the case of the anti-LGBTQ+bill.

This request was detailed in a letter from his lawyers to the Chief Justice on Thursday, May 30.

Dr Ato Forson explained in a social media post that this move is prompted by recent allegations of misconduct against the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Last week, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case claimed that the Attorney-General had encouraged him to provide false testimony against Dr Ato Forson in the trial.

In support of Jakpa’s allegations, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute phone recording purportedly capturing a conversation between Dame and Jakpa.

The recording allegedly reveals Dame coaching Jakpa on what statements to make in court to incriminate Dr Ato Forson.

At a press conference on May 28, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia asserted that the tape exposed a coaching session aimed at manipulating Mr Jakpa’s testimony.

In light of these developments, Dr Ato Forson argues that broadcasting the trial live would ensure transparency and uphold the principles of open justice, allowing citizens to form informed opinions and hold participants accountable.

Commenting on this request, the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mary Addah backed the call.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, she stated, “I believe so; it does not take anything away. It only enhances the process, making it transparent and giving opportunity to every Ghanaian to see what is happening, and we can form our own opinion of the process therein.”

On calls for the Attorney General to resign, Mrs Addah said it may never happen.

“I do not see that happening. We would make those calls. It would be good if people stepped aside and allowed that to happen, but in the space we find ourselves, we have not seen that happen too often. It is a novelty. People who understand the law have said this: Because of the ethical issues, unfortunately, we have not heard the Attorney General himself come up, so perhaps this is the time for him to speak out” she added.

