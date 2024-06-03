Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the primary defendant in the ongoing ambulance trial, has strongly criticized the conduct of Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in relation to an alleged audio conversation with the third accused person, Richard Jakpa.

According to the Minority Leader, the behavior exhibited by the AG is deeply concerning and warrants condemnation from all well-meaning citizens of Ghana.

During cross-examination, Richard Jakpa disclosed that the Attorney General had been reaching out to him at unusual hours, seeking testimonies against Dr. Ato Forson, the Minority Leader.

This revelation, coupled with the emergence of a purported 16-minute phone conversation between Mr. Jakpa and the Attorney General, has ignited widespread discussions among Ghanaians, with some calling for the resignation of Attorney General Godfred Dame.

In a recent press conference, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) unveiled the alleged 16-minute tape, purportedly featuring a conversation between the Attorney General and Jakpa.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, has refuted the authenticity of the audio, claiming it has been “doctored and manipulated” for malicious intent.

Although the Attorney General has not personally addressed the tape, his office has downplayed its significance, asserting his intention to remain in his position.

In an affidavit filed by his legal representatives on Friday, May 31, Dr. Ato Forson expressed his firm belief that the conduct exhibited by Mr. Dame in his capacity as AG is unacceptable and unbecoming of the office he holds.

“That I Am advised by counsel and I do believe same to be true that it is in the interest of justice, which must not only be done but be manifestly seen to be done, that he Honourable Court declares a mistrial since based on the impugned conduct of the Attorney-General, which stands uncontested, it is clear the prosecution led by the Attorney-General has embarked on the reprehensible and unlawful conduct, conduct unbecoming of an Attorney-General, let alone the Minister for Justice, for sole purpose of securing my conviction,” an excerpt of his affidavit said.