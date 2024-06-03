Zoomlion Foundation and Ghana Education Service have launched an ambitious Zero Waste Project in schools, aimed at promoting sustainable practices through education.

The launch event took place on Friday, 31st May 2024, with the Shai Osudoku District Education Directorate, marking the beginning of a broader initiative set to extend to all districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The Regional Director of Education, Mr. Stephen Abamfo, highlighted the criticality of proper waste management across the country and its institutions.

He underscored the need to instil a zero-waste mindset in students, advocating for them to become ambassadors of sustainable practices.

“I will issue a communique to all district education directors to ensure that all students embrace and promote the zero waste initiative,” he stated.

The Shai Osudoku District Education Director, Mrs Harriet Lomotey, emphasized the importance of collective effort from all stakeholders to ensure the success of the zero waste initiative.

“As educators, we must make zero waste a way of life through the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle,” the Director said.

As part of the project, recycling will be integrated into visual arts programs, where students will transform waste materials into creative artefacts.

Additionally, nominated advocates will maintain ongoing efforts to keep the community engaged and accountable.

The initiative will also feature an essay competition on zero waste at least once each term, fostering further student involvement and awareness.

Apostle Theophilus Kusi, from the Chaplaincy Department of Zoomlion, delivered the keynote address on behalf of the managing director.

Citing scriptures, he stressed humanity’s responsibility to care for the environment, asserting that education is key to achieving this goal.

Apostle Kusi praised the Shai Osudoku district education directorate for its proactive approach and urged all stakeholders to propagate the zero waste message.

Mr. Noah Sabutey, representing the District Chief Executive of Shai Osudoku, expressed his gratitude for the initiative’s commencement in the district and pledged the assembly’s full support towards the project’s success.

The Zoomlion Foundation Coordinator, Mr Thomas Narh Korley, stated that the Zero Waste Project in Shai Osudoku is a pioneering step towards environmental sustainability, leveraging education to foster a culture of waste reduction and recycling among the younger generation.

Mr. Korley expressed the belief that teachers have the potential to drive innovation among students, which can push the zero waste initiative forward.

The Sustainable Zero Waste Initiative will instil sustainable waste management practices in the next generation, promoting a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment for all.

