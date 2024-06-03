The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has waded into the controversy surrounding the huge sums of money found in former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s home.

Despite some assertions that there is nothing wrong neither is Madam Dapaah obliged to explain the source of the money, the Ga Mantse has opined anybody who engages in such does not love Ghana.

Expressing discontent with corruption in Ghana, he stressed that such actions must be condemned because they are inappropriate.

“It beats my mind how someone who says they love this country so much could stash so much money in their room. Corruption is everywhere. I believe that the government must find a way to stamp its authority on corruption,” he stated in an interview with Accra-based Citi News,

Meanwhile, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II highlighted the efforts of the Ga Mantse Foundation in supporting education in Accra.

He noted that, his office has donated thousands of starter packs to school children to enhance their educational experience.

“I could’ve used all that money to live in luxury, buy a V8, or do whatever but I’m interested in the welfare of my people,” he added.

