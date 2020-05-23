Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed one thing he still regrets after decades of playing for the national team.

Striker Gyan, 33, has been an integral part of the Black Stars since 2003.

According to him, he still regrets not winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with the Black Stars but insisted he is confident the next generation will make the country proud.

“One thing I still regret as a player is not being able to win the Afcon with Black Stars,” he told Adom TV in an exclusive interview.

“It is something every player will like to win but I think I have been unfortunate as a player and captain because it was my dream to at least lead the country to win it.

“We came close twice but we couldn’t win it. I still regret it,” an emotional Mr Gyan added.

He holds the record of the highest African player to score the highest number of goals in FIFA World Cup.

He has played for Liberty Professionals, Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayerispor and NorthEast United FC.

He is currently club-less.