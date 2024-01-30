The Case Management Focal Person of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, Dr. Paul Boateng has expressed concern over the presence of mosquitoes in hospital wards.

He stated that it is a serious issue that needs to be addressed by health authorities and emphasised the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of insecticide-treated nets.

Mr. Boateng mentioned that the National Elimination Programme provided these nets for patients upon admission to health facilities.

Speaking on the AM Show, he noted that maintaining the hygiene of these nets affected their effectiveness.

“The challenge was that hygiene-wise, people sleeping under them keeping the net clean became a challenge, and so I think that just a few facilities are practicing that. I think that I would encourage health facilities across the country to look at managing their environment very well. Most likely,if there is a collection of water around the hospital or health facility environment”.

According to the Case Management Focal Person, in addition to providing bed nets and waiting for the National Malaria Elimination Program to conduct residual spraying in wards, hospitals should also take steps to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, such as standing water around the facility.

He stated that both citizens and health facilities play a role in eradicating malaria and emphasized the importance of individual and collective efforts to combat the disease.

