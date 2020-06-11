Actress Juliet Ibrahim has shared her worry of mixed-race people like her being referred to as ‘half-caste’.

The actress, who is of Lebanese and Ghanaian descent, took to social media to address this concern.

Writing about her experience, she said it was appalling to her when a friend told her that he doesn’t see her as a black woman.

“I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman!

“He argued, you are not ‘black enough’ your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not ‘count’ you as Black,” she wrote.

Her expression came with her beautiful photo shared on her Instagram page.