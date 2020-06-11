Actress Juliet Ibrahim has shared her worry of mixed-race people like her being referred to as ‘half-caste’.
The actress, who is of Lebanese and Ghanaian descent, took to social media to address this concern.
Writing about her experience, she said it was appalling to her when a friend told her that he doesn’t see her as a black woman.
“I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman!
“He argued, you are not ‘black enough’ your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not ‘count’ you as Black,” she wrote.
READ ALSO:
Her expression came with her beautiful photo shared on her Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman ! He argued, you are not “black enough” your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not “count” as Black. Now this is Exactly, what we are fighting to correct amongst ourselves and the world at large. I am a black woman! When I’m abroad amongst the whites, I am classified and recognized as a black woman, however, right amongst us Africans I’ll be referred to as a Half-Caste! This is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity. We are referred to as mixed race or multi-racial! Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts. So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the color of their skin.