Celebrity couple, Selly Galley and Praye Tietia have celebrated their social media recovery in grand style.

Selly Galley, who has been missing in the industry for a while, announced her Instagram page has been recovered after it went defunct for six months.

Actress Selly Galley poses for the camera after recovering her Instagram account

Consequently, the couple, to announce their comeback, fed the eyes of their fans with intimate dance.

Feeling each other in a photo studio, Selly Gally bent her knees to the level of her husband whom she teased needed no heels to be satisfied.

ALSO READ

Their actions have caught the eyes of some celebrities who have expressed delight in the couple, and most importantly welcomed them back to social media.