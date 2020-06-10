Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, proved he is a man of his words after he hired the services of policemen to recover a car he bought for Joint 77, one of his SM Militants at the forecourt of Multimedia Group Limited in Accra.

In a heated argument on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale asked Joint 77 to park a Toyota Camry he purchased for him last year because he was being ungrateful.

According to him, after he sacked him from his camp for allegedly lying to him, Joint 77 had not been telling the world the truth about his dismissal.

Shatta Wale explained that he wrote songs for Joint 77 but the latter debunked the assertion, adding that he sometimes served as a co-writer in the studio.

Truly, Joint 77, after his interview with Andy Dosty, was confronted by some policemen who asked him to go and show where he had parked the car.

