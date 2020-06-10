Shatta Wale’s manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has expressed disappointment in some Ghanaian media personalities for not celebrating the artiste’s Billboard success.

Latest Billboard rankings show that Shatta Wale is the most-viewed artiste in Ghana.

He topped the chart with 13.6 million views, followed by Sarkodie with 11.7 million views and Stonebwoy with 7.6 million views.

In a discussion on Prime Morning Show on Joy Prime, Bulldog said that several industry players don’t want to appreciate Shatta’s success because they don’t really like the ‘My Level’ hitmaker.

“This is something that we need to be proud of as a nation; that we’ve been recognised. We’ve been relegated for far too long and for me, it’s a win for the whole nation. It’s just quite unfortunate most of the people don’t support us,” he said.