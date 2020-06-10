Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has added his voice to the never-ending running mate debate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), with a hint that the party has already selected John Mahama’s partner for the 2020 election.

According to him, the decision not to announce the running mate has to do with the fact that the NDC cannot organise a rally to outdoor him due to the imposition of ban on public gatherings by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show, Mr Fuseini explained that the purpose of announcing a running mate will not yield its intended result as he cannot make any impact in the party at the moment; hence, the delay in announcing him to the public.

“We have already selected our running mate but we won’t mention the name now. The running mate is supposed to partner the presidential candidate and so we have to outdoor the person and the practice has been that after the outdoor of the running mate, there must be a rally as it was done for all the running mates we have had in the past .

“Nana Akufo-Addo says we cannot do political rallies and campaigns and so if you announce your running mate right now, what will be the purpose? What will he be doing? Is he going to sit down idle doing nothing? It will not add any impact to the party and that is why John Mahama is taking his time,” he explained.

He, however, assured that former President Mahama knows the person to partner him for the battle in the upcoming December 7 polls, adding that the party will not be pushed by the ruling New Patriotic Party to name a running mate just to sit in the house.

“The three things I can say about our running mate is that when we announce our running mate, you will see that the person is somebody who is credible; he has credibility, and because of the credibility, the people of Ghana can trust him.

“If we give victory to John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, we will be satisfied with their work. He will get the work done. We elect political leaders to get the work done and not come to become talkative, he will be credible, trustworthy and hardworking,” he mentioned.